Somebody Has Stolen the Actual Bobsled from ‘Cool Runnings’

The Cool Runnings sled hanging on the side of the Ranchman’s building has gone missing.

Cool Runnings was a 1993 comedy hit starring John Candy and telling the story of the Jamaican bobsled team at the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics. The sled from the film had been hanging at Ranchman’s as recently as last week.

The ‘Cool Runnings’ classic piece was left by the Disney Production crew as a keep sake for the Community to enjoy seeing.

The Ranchman’s Bar is up for sale and the Realtor, Rob Campbell posted this to his social media…