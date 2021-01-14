SOMEONE ALMOST BURNED THEIR HOUSE DOWN BY PUTTING THEIR CHRISTMAS TREE IN THE FIREPLACE

On Saturday, someone in McKinney, Texas tried to get rid of their Christmas tree by putting it in their FIREPLACE and lighting it up.

And yeah, that doesn’t work. Dried needles and sap catch on fire way too fast, and leads to tons of smoke.

Plus, these people only put the top of their Christmas tree into the fire, so the fire spread down the tree and into their living room.

Fortunately, the fire department was able to put it out before the house burned down, but there were smoke and fire damage to the house.