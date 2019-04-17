Listen Live

Someone Has Stolen A funnel Cake Trailer!

Look for the trail of icing sugar!

By Kool Eats

Toronto police are looking for the “Funnel Cake express.”  Its a food trailer that was stolen last Friday in the Steeles and Weston road area…

Police say it may have been towed away by someone with a dark Ford pickup truck!  Police wants a piece of this guy!  This may not be a cake walk… But you can help…

The trailer might have an Ontario license plate with the tag:  J44 34Z

Who ever took the trailer can’t have their cake and eat it too…

Photo from : Toronto Police

Related posts

Captain High Liner Got A Sexy Make Over!

Pepsi Considering Projecting Billboards Into The Night Sky!

A Couple Gives Cookies To Striking Workers Laced With Laxatives!