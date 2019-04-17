Someone Has Stolen A funnel Cake Trailer!

Toronto police are looking for the “Funnel Cake express.” Its a food trailer that was stolen last Friday in the Steeles and Weston road area…

Police say it may have been towed away by someone with a dark Ford pickup truck! Police wants a piece of this guy! This may not be a cake walk… But you can help…

The trailer might have an Ontario license plate with the tag: J44 34Z

Who ever took the trailer can’t have their cake and eat it too…

Photo from : Toronto Police