SOMEONE INVENTED A PILLOW WITH A BUILT-IN HAND TO HOLD
If all you need is a hand to hold!
If you miss curling up next to someone in bed and holding hands all night long, well, I’m not going to say this is the next best thing. But it IS a thing.
A woman named Madeline Robertson was just granted a patent for a pillow that has a built-in cloth hand you can hold. She says the hand will be made of a different material than the pillow, so it feels different when you lock fingers with it.
There’s no word on if or when she plans on making these pillows.