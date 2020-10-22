Something To Wine About: Real Housewives Launches Wine Brand

The Real House Wives franchise is not only here to make us feel better by offering up mindless entertainment, it can make you drunk too!

The series has launched The Real House Wine Collection that features bottles of red, white and rosé.

The new venture comes in celebration of the debut of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, premiering on November 11.

According to People, the red combines flavours of plum and huckleberry with high cacao chocolate, while the rosé sits on the opposite end of the flavour palette, described as “summer in a glass” with its strawberry notes.

Meanwhile, the white sits somewhere between the two with hints of oyster shell and passion fruit.

The wines are available for purchase now and are sold in bundles of two, three, six and 12 bottles. The two-bottle package for the white and rose wines are $48 while the red is $52 for a pair.

The best and most honest Wine Labels For Moms….

“I’m out of Coffee”

“The babysitter Cancelled”

“I May Have Had One Kid Too Many”

“More Issues Than Vogue”

“School will be out soon”

“I pee myself when I sneeze”