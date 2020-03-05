SONGS TO WASH YOUR HANDS TO INSTEAD OF SINGING “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” TWICE

The washing your hands mixtape!

We’re supposed to wash our hands more because of the coronavirus. And the old rule is to time out 20 seconds by singing “Happy Birthday” twice. Who wants to do that?

Someone on Twitter posted a list of songs with choruses that are roughly 20 seconds long. So you only have to sing them once instead of twice. Plus, the songs are more fun to sing!

The songs include “Africa” by Toto, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé, “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, “Raspberry Beret” by Prince, and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo. “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees is another good one, and it’s also the CPR song.