Listen Live

Songwriter Creates Parody Of Beauty And The Beasts’ “Be Our Guest”

If this doesn't get people wearing masks, I don't know what will!

By Kool Mornings

Songwriter Noah Lindquist has created a parody of Beauty and the Beast‘s “Be Our Guest” called “Wear A Mask.”

 

Lyrics include “Tie some fabric ’round your face. Oh, it’s the simplest of tasks!” There’s even some clever editing to put face masks on characters.

 

The video has gone viral and has even caught the attention of a Disney Imagineer, who phrased the parody!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😷🌹🦁 (👏🗣️ 🎶 📝 @noah.lindquist & @singerinkansas)

A post shared by Dan Stevens (@thatdanstevens) on

Please note, that the song has swearing in it… It May not be suitable for everyone…

Related posts

THINGS WE’RE STOCKING UP ON BEFORE WHAT’S POTENTIALLY THE “TOUGHEST WINTER EVER”

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer’ Puppets From The Classic Film Are Going Up For Sale

A New Study Says That The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Making Moms Anxious And Sleepless