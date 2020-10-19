Songwriter Creates Parody Of Beauty And The Beasts’ “Be Our Guest”

Songwriter Noah Lindquist has created a parody of Beauty and the Beast‘s “Be Our Guest” called “Wear A Mask.”

Lyrics include “Tie some fabric ’round your face. Oh, it’s the simplest of tasks!” There’s even some clever editing to put face masks on characters.

The video has gone viral and has even caught the attention of a Disney Imagineer, who phrased the parody!

Please note, that the song has swearing in it… It May not be suitable for everyone…