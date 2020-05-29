‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Is Getting A Sequel!

Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy have started development on a sequel to the video game adaptation. The same team are said to be back on board for this project.

The first movie came out in February and is based on the massively successful video game!

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is the highest-grossing video game movie of all time domestically. The film was delayed and its main character redesigned after backlash over its first trailer. It went on to become a commercial and critical hit.

It has yet to open in multiple territories, including China and Japan.

The movie was released on home entertainment early due to COVID-19 and has already set Paramount’s record for first-day digital sales.