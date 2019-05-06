‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie To Be Redesigned After Criticism Of CGI

After seeing the new trailer for “Sonic The Hedgehog”- fans took to social media to blast the Director for making Sonic too human with the CGI.

Human teeth and long fingers are two of the biggest complaints, and many have also compared Sonics new shape to a kid’s footie PJ’s

Left is original screenshot. Right is my rework to make #Sonic more stylized. pic.twitter.com/IhXeAZYlQI — Edward Pun (@EdwardPun1) April 30, 2019

After hearing the criticism online, director Jeff Fowler has taken an almost entirely unprecedented step to listen to the complaints and go back to the drawing board. “The message is loud and clear.”

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

Director Jeff Fowler didn’t specify what changes will be made, but a full redesign appears to be in the works before we see another trailer for the movie that is scheduled to come out in November!