‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie To Be Redesigned After Criticism Of CGI

The character is disappointing fans!

By Dirt/Divas

After seeing the new trailer for “Sonic The Hedgehog”- fans took to social media to blast the Director for making Sonic too human with the CGI.

Human teeth and long fingers are two of the biggest complaints, and many have also compared Sonics new shape to a kid’s footie PJ’s

After hearing the criticism online, director Jeff Fowler has taken an almost entirely unprecedented step to listen to the complaints and go back to the drawing board. “The message is loud and clear.”

Director Jeff Fowler didn’t specify what changes will be made, but a full redesign appears to be in the works before we see another trailer for the movie that is scheduled to come out in November!

