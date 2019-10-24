Sophie Turner Among Top of List of ‘Most Dangerous Celebrities’

According to McAfee, a cybersecurity firm, some celebrities are dangerous to search for on the Internet because they could lead you down a rabbit hole of malware and viruses.

According to the 2019 list, Alexis Bledel of Gilmore Girls fame tops the list.

The celebrities that follow Bledel are James Corden, Sophie Turner, and Anna Kendrick. The survey is all about keeping Internet users from clicking on suspicious links around the web. When you search for these stars, you’re more likely to encounter fishy material.

McAfee explains how these celebrities end up on the list. Likely, it’s due to the search volume surrounding the characters. For Turner and Bledel, it’s their roles on leading shows like Game of Thrones and Handmaid’s Tale.

For someone like James Corden, likely his slew of viral videos from his talk show are what’s keeping him at the top of the Internet search food chain.

The results differ slightly from those of 2018, with Bledel topping the list ahead of Ruby Rose, who was the leading most dangerous celebrity to search on last year’s list.