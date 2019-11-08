Spanx Founder Buys Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” Pants For $162,500!
You're the leggings that I want!
Sara Blakey, who founded the shapewear line in 2000, won the skintight satin pants in an auction on Saturday for $162,500, according to Fox News.
“I have been the biggest fan of Olivia since I was a little girl, since ‘Grease’ came out,” she told CBS This Morning show.
The 8 year old girl in me is flipping out! My favorite movie growing up was Grease (by far) and I am a HUGE Olivia Newton John fan. In fact, she actually sang at my wedding (that’s another story). Anyway, when I heard her iconic leggings from the movie were up for auction and all the proceeds were going to charity, I had to bid! Well..I WON! These pants are not only iconic but they were the inspiration behind the @spanx faux leather leggings and will proudly hang in our office. That said, these pants represent way more to me than just leggings. They are a reminder that young girls everywhere with big dreams…can have their dreams come true. They represent opportunity, hard work and resiliency. And, they represent a part of the 70’s…one of the coolest decades ever and one of which I’m so glad I was raised. #GreaseIsTheWord #DreamsDoComeTrue @therealonj @gayleking @cbsthismorning @cbsnews
She’s such a huge fan in fact that she hired Olivia Newton-John to sing at her wedding over 10 years ago.
Sara called Olivia “The O.G. of Black Leggings,” so when she heard that the leggings from the movie were up for auction and al proceeds were going to charity, Sara knew she wanted them.
All proceeds went towards Newton-John’s Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia. Newton-John has battled cancer three times since 1992. She established her charity in 2008.