Spanx Founder Buys Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” Pants For $162,500!

Sara Blakey, who founded the shapewear line in 2000, won the skintight satin pants in an auction on Saturday for $162,500, according to Fox News.

“I have been the biggest fan of Olivia since I was a little girl, since ‘Grease’ came out,” she told CBS This Morning show.

She’s such a huge fan in fact that she hired Olivia Newton-John to sing at her wedding over 10 years ago.

Sara called Olivia “The O.G. of Black Leggings,” so when she heard that the leggings from the movie were up for auction and al proceeds were going to charity, Sara knew she wanted them.

All proceeds went towards Newton-John’s Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia. Newton-John has battled cancer three times since 1992. She established her charity in 2008.