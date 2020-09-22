Speaking English Can Spread The Coronavirus More Than Any Other Language

It turns out speaking English can spread coronavirus more than speaking other languages. It’s because English is a language that leads to a lot of SPITTING. Who knew?

Ever have a teacher who spits a lot during class? Remember trying to get a seat in the back because of it?

How spitty a language is may contribute to different rates of the disease, according to new research. Bottom line, wear your mask regardless of the language you speak, please.

It all comes down to something called aspirated consonants, the sounds we make that spray more droplets of saliva into the air.