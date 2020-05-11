“Speaking Moistly” Lip Balm!
All proceeds are going to the North York Harvest Food Bank…
The word “moist’ is a cringe-worthy word to say the least, so when our PM, Justin Trudeau used the words “speaking moistly” during a COVID-19 update on April 7th, it was only a matter of time before someone would capitalize on it!
An Ontario company, The Painted People Tattoo Company launched their “Speaking Moistly” lip balm for a retail price of $4.99.
They will be donating two dollars from every purchase to the North York Harvest Food Bank!
The PPT website says “As an homage to our Canadian roots, and our fearless Prime Minister Trudeau speaking moistly to us Canadians not that long ago, we thought what could be a better name for our lip balm then that?!”
Look what we made! Trudeau’s comment earlier this week made us laugh so much, it inspired this lip balm🍁 Holidays always have us thinking about how fortunate and blessed we are to have food on our table. We are donating $2 from every single one of these sold to the North York Harvest Food Bank. And we’re hoping these make you laugh as much as they’ve made us laugh, because we could all use some humor these days. Link in bio, shipping and curbside pick-up available. paintedpeopletattoos.com The beautiful green board that these are standing on was made by the amazingly talented @kay.at.home 😘 Wishing all of you and your families a safe and Happy Easter. We miss you guys. #speakingmoistly #canadian #canada #natural #trudeau #lipbalm #toronto #burlington #yyz #6ix #paintedpeopletattoos #tattoostudio #speakingmoistlylipbalm #happyeaster #funny #tattoo