The word “moist’ is a cringe-worthy word to say the least, so when our PM, Justin Trudeau used the words “speaking moistly” during a COVID-19 update on April 7th, it was only a matter of time before someone would capitalize on it!

An Ontario company, The Painted People Tattoo Company launched their “Speaking Moistly” lip balm for a retail price of $4.99.

They will be donating two dollars from every purchase to the North York Harvest Food Bank!

The PPT website says “As an homage to our Canadian roots, and our fearless Prime Minister Trudeau speaking moistly to us Canadians not that long ago, we thought what could be a better name for our lip balm then that?!”