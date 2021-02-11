Spend Valentine’s Day With A Cow!

Are you single? Perhaps you’re just looking for a way to MOOve on from your ex?

How does a Zoom date with a cow sound this V-day?

A dairy farm, Stonyfield announced its “Date with a Cow” promotion where you get a one-on-one virtual date with a bovine beauty!

The “date” includes a 15-minute Zoom with one of the cows from a farm that supplies milk for Stonyfield’s yogurts. After the virtual interaction, you’ll receive a stuffed animal cow.

The cattle call will also do some good as funds from the package will be donated to Wolfe’s Neck, an organization that assists organic dairy farmers.

“The idea for the “Date with a Cow” Valentine’s Day package stemmed from the new animal wellness trend, cow hugging,” the company said in a press release.

Need a present for #valentinesday? 💕 Gift a virtual cow cuddle session! 🐮 You’ll get a one-on-one virtual date with a real organic cow and we’re donating proceeds to @wolfesneck https://t.co/nptQP6TT3v pic.twitter.com/Tr8IPWTLFB — Stonyfield Organic (@Stonyfield) February 9, 2021



Book your date!