‘Spider-Man’ Cast Surprises Fans at Disneyland

The typical theme park Spidey was actually, Tom Holland...

By Darryl on the Drive

Visitors at Disneyland, California were part of a major surprise photo bomb meet and greet this week.

What was originally a typical photo-op with the friendly Disney Park Spider-Man, turned out to be Tom Holland himself.

Tom Holland plays the superhero in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Along with cast member Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jacob Batalon.

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home spins a web in theatres July 2nd.

