‘Spider-Man’ Cast Surprises Fans at Disneyland
The typical theme park Spidey was actually, Tom Holland...
Visitors at Disneyland, California were part of a major surprise photo bomb meet and greet this week.
Tom Holland and the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home surprised guests at Disneyland! This is the moment it all unfolded. Enjoy! #disneyland #disney #tomholland #zendaya #spiderman #spidermanfarfromhome #JakeGyllenhaal #disneylover @TomHolland1996 @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/TuzZZh80ZO
— ᴅɪsɴᴇʏʟᴀɴᴅ ɪɴsɪᴅᴇʀs (@DLInsiders) May 8, 2019
What was originally a typical photo-op with the friendly Disney Park Spider-Man, turned out to be Tom Holland himself.
So freakin cool #disneyland #tomholland #SpiderManFarFromHome #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/qoNJEJ8C5G
— Danielle Rue (@daniellerue) May 8, 2019
Tom Holland plays the superhero in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Along with cast member Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jacob Batalon.
🎥 Jake, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon in Disneyland today (08/05) #spiderman pic.twitter.com/Jx6kiFpM2L
— J. Gyllenhaal Updates (@badpostsjake) May 8, 2019
The new Spider-Man: Far From Home spins a web in theatres July 2nd.