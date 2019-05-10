‘Spider-Man’ Cast Surprises Fans at Disneyland

Visitors at Disneyland, California were part of a major surprise photo bomb meet and greet this week.

What was originally a typical photo-op with the friendly Disney Park Spider-Man, turned out to be Tom Holland himself.

Tom Holland plays the superhero in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Along with cast member Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jacob Batalon.

🎥 Jake, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon in Disneyland today (08/05) #spiderman pic.twitter.com/Jx6kiFpM2L — J. Gyllenhaal Updates (@badpostsjake) May 8, 2019

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home spins a web in theatres July 2nd.