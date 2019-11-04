Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse Is Getting A Sequel!

There is now a release date for Marvel’s sequel to Spider-Man into The Spider-Verse, its scheduled to premier April 8th, 2022!

The first movie was released in 2018 and grossed $375.5 Million Worldwide, according to the Box office Mojo.

This version of spider man was a CGI animated film, with Spider-Man as a teenager (Miles Morales) trying to stop an inter-dimensional threat with the help of Spider-Mans from other universes, including Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen (Stacy) and Spider-Ham.