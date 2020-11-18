Spike Lee Will Direct New Movie About Viagra!

It’s said to be a musical movie about the origin story of the “little blue pill.” It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called “All Rise.”

Original music will be written by the pair behind the 2008 Tony-award winning rock music “Passing Strange,” which is about a Black artist’s journey of self-discovery.

FUN FACT:

Viagra (the generic is sildenafil) was created in 1998 as a therapy for the treatment of chest pain related to the heart, thus accidentally producing the revolutionary erectile dysfunction pill.