Spike Lee Will Direct New Movie About Viagra!
“It better not last more than 4 hours.”
It’s said to be a musical movie about the origin story of the “little blue pill.” It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called “All Rise.”
Original music will be written by the pair behind the 2008 Tony-award winning rock music “Passing Strange,” which is about a Black artist’s journey of self-discovery.
FUN FACT:
Viagra (the generic is sildenafil) was created in 1998 as a therapy for the treatment of chest pain related to the heart, thus accidentally producing the revolutionary erectile dysfunction pill.
Spike Lee to direct movie musical about Viagra https://t.co/lbh4ibl0Zj
— Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2020