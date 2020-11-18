Listen Live

Spike Lee Will Direct New Movie About Viagra!

“It better not last more than 4 hours.”

By Kool Celebrities

It’s said to be a musical movie about the origin story of the “little blue pill.” It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called “All Rise.”

Original music will be written by the pair behind the 2008 Tony-award winning rock music “Passing Strange,” which is about a Black artist’s journey of self-discovery.

 

FUN FACT:
Viagra (the generic is sildenafil) was created in 1998 as a therapy for the treatment of chest pain related to the heart, thus accidentally producing the revolutionary erectile dysfunction pill.

 

 

Related posts

Michael B. Jordan Named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”

MUST WATCH: Jack Black CRUSHES The WAP Challenge On TikTok!

Watch: The Fresh Prince 30th Anniversary Cast Reunion Trailer is Here!