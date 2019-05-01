Listen Live

Sports Illustrated To Feature Burkini-Clad Model

Breaking all barriers and shattering perceptions

By Host Blogs

For the first time, Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue will feature a Muslim model wearing a hijab and burkini. The issue is mostly known for showcasing scantily-clad models in racy photos so this is quite a departure.

Somali-American model Halima Aden’s shoot will be set in Kenya, where she born in a refugee camp and lived until the age of seven.

“Growing up in the States, I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab,” Aden said in a video tweeted by Sports Illustrated.

Halima, 21, made headlines when she was 19, when she was the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA Pageant, where she made the semi-finals in 2016.

She has previously been featured on the cover of British Vogue and walked on the New York Fashion Week runway.

Main Image via Twitter / @SI_Swimsuit

