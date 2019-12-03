Spotify Named Drake Their Artist Of The Decade

Drake has been crowned Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade.

Drake has more than 28 billion global streams in the 2010s! He beat out artists like Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem for top spot!

Drake almost went number 1 in two decades, but it was Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” that took top spot in 2016… Still, nothing to complain about!

Grande was named the most-streamed female artist of the decade, a run that finished strong with the album drops Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

Here’s the list of most streamed artists, albums and songs over the past decade!