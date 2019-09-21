Springwater 25th Anniversary Event – 10am-4pm

To celebrate Doors Open Simcoe County and the 25th Anniversary of Springwater Township we are opening up the Administration Centre located on the former site of the Midhurst Forest Station that began operating in 1922 and originally encompassed 1200 acres. The building is the first official home of the Township’s Administration, as previously offices were located in the Simcoe County building. Upon the building’s completion in 2009, it received a LEED Silver Standard recognizing its sustainability and limited impact on the environment. Memorabilia of cultural, political and natural heritage significance to Springwater will be showcased and there will be the opportunity to explore the building by taking a tour. There will be fun activities for children so bring the whole family and come celebrate 25 years of the Township!