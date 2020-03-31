St. Peter’s Secondary School Staff Sing a Message to Students

Today we learned that Ontario schools will remain closed until May 4th. The government said it was acting on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

While this doesn’t come as much of a surprise given what’s happening, that doesn’t make it any easier. Our kids miss their friends, teachers and a school routine that they may have taken for granted, until now.

However, it should be known that teachers and school staff miss their students a lot. Teachers have established relationships, friendships and bonds with their students that couldn’t be replaced. Watching them learn, achieve, grow and graduate.

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School teachers and staff have a message for their students…