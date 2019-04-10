St. Theresa’s CHS Production ‘Let’s Get Loud!’

April 10th – 13th 2019

Evening performances at 7pm; Matinee performance on the 13th at 1pm

Every year our school puts on a large student-led production, this year we are doing a 90’s inspired musical revue called Let’s Get Loud! This Vegas-style show will feature some of the best hits from the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, the Spice Girls, Mariah Carey, and more! Between the singers, band, dancers, technical crew, and production team there is nearly 100 students involved, all of whom have been working tirelessly since September. This is one event you are not going to want to miss! Tickets are $15 each or $10 each for students. Contact St. Theresa’s at 705 526 1311 or in person for tickets.