Staff at ‘Simcoe Manor’ Long Term Care Home Boosted Morale with a Dance
Residents watched and smiled at The Git Up Challenge
Simcoe Manor staff in Beeton gathered in the parking lot on April 22nd to take part in #TheGitUpChallenge.
Helping raise morale & entertain residents, who watched from their rooms & common areas within the long term care home.
