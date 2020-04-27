Listen Live

Staff at ‘Simcoe Manor’ Long Term Care Home Boosted Morale with a Dance

Residents watched and smiled at The Git Up Challenge

By Community Line

Simcoe Manor staff in Beeton gathered in the parking lot on April 22nd to take part in #TheGitUpChallenge. 

Helping raise morale & entertain residents, who watched from their rooms & common areas within the long term care home. 

