Standup Comedy Night in Support of the 14th Barrie Scouts

14th BARRIE SCOUTS PRESENT A STANDUP SHOW

FERDALE BANQUET HALL

APRIL 25TH

TICKETS $25 ADVANCE $30 DOOR

DOORS: 7PM SHOWTIME 7:30

Over 100 years of standup comedy experience is coming to Barrie for a special comedy night in support of Barrie 14th scouts. Raising money for a trip to British Columbia in the summer of 2019, this will be a night few will forget.

In July 2019, the 14th Barrie Scouts will be attending the Pacific Scout Jamboree at Camp Barnard near Sooke, British Columbia. There will be 10 Scouts ages 11-15 years attending. The Scouts will start their adventure exploring Vancouver and then head over to Vancouver Island for the Jamboree. The Pacific Jamboree is held once every four years, and is attended by Scout members from across Canada and around the world. In preparation for this unique camping experience, the youth are working to fundraise for this adventure.

Who is on the show?

Kenny Robinson is one of the few comedians that can be called a Canadian Comedy legend. For over 40 years Kenny Robinson has been touring across North America winning both audiences and critical acclaim. Most recently appearing in the Russell Peters Xmas Special and the Now Magazine Top Ten Comic Moments. Robinson has co-hosted The Gemini Awards, and has appeared at the renowned Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Over his career, Kenny has shared the stage with such comedians as Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jim Carrey, Norm McDonald, Russell Peters, Robert Schimmel, Tommy Davidson, Tommy Chong, Margaret Cho, Paul Mooney, Lenny Clark, Phyllis Diller, and the late, great, Sam Kinison.

Chris Quigley has been living in Barrie over a decade and performing his unique brand of standup comedy for almost 30 years all across North America. One of Canadas most consistent top headlining comedians, he has done thousands of fundraiser and corporate shows to glowing praise. With appearances at the Moncton Comedy festival, London’s first comedy festival, Club 54, Comedy Now, Comics!, and Breakfast Television on CityTV.

Darren Frost just moved to Simcoe County in summer of 2018. He most recently appeared in the popular Halloween episode of Murdoch Mysteries. He also appeared in the hit show Mr D on CBC playing an angry French teacher. Past credits include Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival and The Ron James Show. Darren is also a sought after actor with appearance in films such as Hairspray, Pay the Ghost, Assault on Precinct 13, Don’t Say A Word and Fever Pitch. Darren is also best-known for his appearances in over 50 commercials including “The Cash For Life Fairy” and “Listerine’s Action Hero Bottle”.

Rounding out the lineup are two locals that are making a name for themselves with their brand of wit. Ken Preston has been a comedian and promoter raising funds for many charities throughout Simcoe County. Jeff Faulkner is one of the few comedians that made the national finals in the CBC Comedy Next UP comedian talent search.

For more information about ticket reservations or questions about the show you can contact Darren Frost at 416-616-1329.