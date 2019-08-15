Star Wars Barbies Are Coming!

Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and…R2-D2…have never looked so stylish.

There is no shortage of Star Wars merchandise out there so its no surprise that Mattel wants a cut!

Mattel and Disney have joined forced to release Star-Wars-themed Barbie dolls this fall. The collection includes Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and R2-D2.

Just to be clear, these new Barbies are hardly an accurate representation of the actual Star Wars Characters!

For example, Princess Leia looks like she’s attending the MET Gala with trendy sliver purse, high heels and some pretty fancy buns!

The Darth Vader And R2-D2 Dolls are pretty! R2-D2 is actually a lady with perky breasts, both with pencil skirts- thigh high boots and purses!

These dolls won’t be released until November 18, but you can preorder them now. But if you want one, you may have to sell your kidney… Each barbie will cost $100!