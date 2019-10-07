Listen Live

Star Wars Cookware? We’re INTO IT!

For a pot roast, far, far away.

By Host Blogs, Josh

Two of my favourite things have combined, and I think you’ll love it!

Star Wars, and cooking.

Le Creuset unveiled a new collection of cookware that’s shaped like Star Wars characters!

You’ve got C-3P0, R2-D2, Han Solo and more!

The release is at Nov.1, and will run you A LOT OF money.

They’re retailing for 900 US! WOW.

Check out the announcement below.

What do you think? Would you buy?

