Star Wars Releases ‘May the 4th’ Video of Hope

In a compilation featuring clips from movies and TV spanning from 1977 to 2019 the Star Wars franchise released an uplifting message of hope within a 1 minute 40 second montage today.

Star Wars has also celebrated May the 4th by releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on The Mandalorian through Disney+. Watch a preview for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian below…

Apparently even given all the current challenges the world has faced production for Season 2 of The Mandalorian is still on track. According to Variety, the VFX team working on The Mandalorian have been hard at work on the series from home.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is scheduled to arrive in October.