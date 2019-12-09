Listen Live

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ May Cause Medical Issues In Some People!

Disney is being super careful!

Disney has sized that the newest movie in the Star Wars franchise could trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

The Warning says in part:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that you provide at your venue box office and online, and at other appropriate places where your customers will see it, a notice containing the following information: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photo-sensitivities.”

The movie is out in theatres December 19th!

 

