Would you drink a Pistachio Latte?

Starbuck’s winter menu now includes the new drink that comes with a sauce made of ‘real pistachios’ and a salty, buttery topping.

Dietitians call it a ‘sugar bomb’. A ‘grande’ has 320 calories!

Canadians can now enjoy the Pistachio Frappuccino Blended Beverage or The Pistachio Latte with real pistachio!