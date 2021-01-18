Starbucks Is Launching 3 New Bottled Frappuccinos Inspired By International Desserts

Starbucks is traveling the world so you don’t have to! The coffee chain is releasing a brand new line of bottled Frappuccinos inspired by international delights.

Instagram account @CandyHunting posted a first-look at the caffeinated collection.

Dubbed the “Passport Series,” the post reveals the flavours are inspired by various desserts from around the world including Caramel Flan, Chocolate Churro, and Hazelnut Tiramisu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting)

Delish notes that a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the information is true.

The new drinks are coming this year, but so far no release date has been given.