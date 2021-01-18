Listen Live

Starbucks Is Launching 3 New Bottled Frappuccinos Inspired By International Desserts

If you can’t travel the world- at least you can drink like you are!

By Kool Eats

Starbucks is traveling the world so you don’t have to! The coffee chain is releasing a brand new line of bottled Frappuccinos inspired by international delights.

 

Instagram account @CandyHunting posted a first-look at the caffeinated collection.

 

Dubbed the “Passport Series,” the post reveals the flavours are inspired by various desserts from around the world including Caramel Flan, Chocolate Churro, and Hazelnut Tiramisu.

 

 

A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting)

Delish notes that a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the information is true.

 

The new drinks are coming this year, but so far no release date has been given.

 

