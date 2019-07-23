Listen Live

Starbucks Just Launched It’s Own Coffee Creamer Line!

This could be a game changer!

By Kool Eats

If you’re tired of the Starbucks line being too long or perhaps you find that latte to be a little pricey- this may be the next best thing!

Inspired by Starbuck’s Best selling drinks, starting next month – you will be able to find Starbucks creamers in three flavours. 

Caramel Creamer, White Chocolate Creamer and Cinnamon Dolce Creamer — will be available in dairy aisles at some grocery stores, Walmart, plus online at Amazon.

more

Related posts

We’ve Been Eating Chocolate Wrong Our Entire Lives!

Burger King Is Offering Up A 50/50 Menu!

A Pizza Place Is Selling “Just The Crust”