Starbucks Just Launched It’s Own Coffee Creamer Line!

If you’re tired of the Starbucks line being too long or perhaps you find that latte to be a little pricey- this may be the next best thing!

Inspired by Starbuck’s Best selling drinks, starting next month – you will be able to find Starbucks creamers in three flavours.

Caramel Creamer, White Chocolate Creamer and Cinnamon Dolce Creamer — will be available in dairy aisles at some grocery stores, Walmart, plus online at Amazon.

more