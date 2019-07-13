Starbucks Launched New Tie-Dye Frappuccino

If you’re into unicorn-themed stuff, you’ll like this!

On Wednesday, Starbucks launched its “Tie-Dye Frappuccino Blended Beverage Crème,” which is a drink of tie-dye swirls in red, blue, and yellow, topped with whipped cream and dusted with colourful powder.

“It’s summer in a cup and something everyone can relate to; it takes you back to sunny warm days of summer spent at camp or with friends and family,” said Paloma Carrington-Bataller, the company’s product development manager, in a news release.

The new drink is only here for a limited time so if you want to try it, I’d suggest getting to your nearest Starbucks ASAP. The company says it has a fruity taste and is also supposed to taste like banana candy.

As far as taste goes, I’m not sure if I’ll love it and the fact that it’s 400 calories also doesn’t help but I’m definitely into the aesthetics. You have to admit it looks really pretty!

Main Image via Twitter / @caitlynrgriffin