Stars Where “Stronger Together” In A COVID-19 Benefit That Was Truly Canadian

The message was simple and meaningful last night during the broadcast of “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble.”

“These are trying times for Canada, but we’re all in this together and hope is on the horizon.”

From artists, athletes, authors, to activists and even astronauts, the star-studded show had one mission during the 90-minute broadcast, to raise $150-million for Food Banks Canada.

Sam Roberts kicked off he show with an acoustic rendition of “We’re All In This Together” which he performed with his three kids.

Celine Dion spoke both in French and English, praising the “heroes out there around the world who are going to work every single day.”

Almost every Canadian celebrity that you can image came together for this special moment!

Other artists in the lineup who either performed or spoke included Michael Buble with the Barenaked Ladies, Geddy Lee, Robbie Robertson, Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings, David Foster, Alessia Cara, Tom Cochrane, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Justin Bieber, and Shania Twain.

Comedians who provided a little laugh in-between the seriousness included Rick Mercer, Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers, Howie Mandel, Will Arnett, and Amy Poehler. The cast of Schitt’s Creek also stepped up!

Drake also had some remarks of gratitude!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — closed out the show by sending a message of encouragement for those struggling.

“I actually ended up in a hospital the other day due to a foot injury, and just to see the morale, the smiles, the high spirits on everyone’s face that I got to encounter in that situation despite everything going on,” he said.

“It’s just incredible to see people who have to leave their families every day and go to work amidst this crisis, as dangerous as this is, just really the glue holding us all together. So thank you, thank you very much for that.”