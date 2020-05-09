Stephanie Meyer Announces New Twilight Book ‘Midnight Sun’

The author behind the Twilight series has officially added a fifth novel to the collection – Midnight Sun, which will be a story told from Edward Cullen’s perspective.

It’s said to be a darker story and more desperate… The new book is coming August 4th!

View this post on Instagram IT’S HAPPENING! #MidnightSun A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) on May 4, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

The news was announced through the author’s website. Stephanie writes,

“I don’t know how everyone else is coping, but right now books are my main solace and happiest escape. Working on a book for more than thirteen years is a strange experience. I’m not the same person I was then. My children have all grown up. My back got weird. The world is a different place. I can only imagine all the things that have changed for you. But completing Midnight Sun has brought back to me those early days of Twilight when I first met many of you. We had a lot of fun, didn’t we? Throwing proms and hanging out in hotel rooms and reading on the beach (while getting the most epic sunburns of our lives).”