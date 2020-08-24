Stephanie Meyer Says Two New ‘Twilight’ Books Will Be Written!

The author of the Twilight series, Stephanie Meyer is planning to release two more books!

Following the success of Midnight Sun, which tells the love story from Edward Cullen’s perspective, Stephanie has decided to add two new books to the hit series.

Stephanie says, “There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new. For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing.”

In its first week, Midnight Sun sold more than one million copies, and altogether, The Twilight Saga has managed to sell over 160 million copies worldwide.