Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Return For Season 2 Of “The Morning Show”

It’s no doubt going to be a very long winter and our streaming services will provide up with some much-needed entertainment.

So it’s exciting to hear that new content will be available. Production of the Apple+TV hit drama ‘The Morning Show” has resumed filming!

The show will start up again on October 19th and Steve Carell will be back. Carell originally signed on for one year but will return for season 2.

“The Morning Show” season 2 was already into the second episode of season 2 when Hollywood shut down on March 12th, due to the pandemic.

This new season will touch on issues involving the pandemic according to a press release. The second season was originally scheduled to be released in November, but due to delays caused by the pandemic, new release dates have not been announced.