Steve Martin Has ‘Good News/Bad News’ About Getting Vaccinated

The funnyman tweeted Sunday about receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and displayed his tendency toward the middle ground.

Martin started out by writing “Good news/Bad news.” “Good news: I just got vaccinated!” he wrote. “Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!”

Martin added that the process was “Smooth as silk” and then he thanked everyone for their efforts during this pandemic including the scientists.