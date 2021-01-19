Listen Live

Steve Martin Has ‘Good News/Bad News’ About Getting Vaccinated

The glass is half-full and half-empty!

The funnyman tweeted Sunday about receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and displayed his tendency toward the middle ground.

 

Martin started out by writing “Good news/Bad news.”  “Good news: I just got vaccinated!” he wrote. “Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!”

 

 

Martin added that the process was “Smooth as silk” and then he thanked everyone for their efforts during this pandemic including the scientists.

