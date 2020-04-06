Steven Page of ‘Barenaked Ladies’ is in a Kraft Dinner Commercial
"If I had a million dollars we wouldn’t have to eat Kraft dinner"
If you’re a Barenaked Ladies fan, we can blast back to 1992 and you know the lyrics in, “If I Had a Million Dollars,” when it goes”
If I had a million dollars we wouldn’t have to eat Kraft dinner
But we would eat Kraft Dinner
Of course we would, we’d just eat more
And buy really expensive ketchups with it
That’s right, all the fanciest dijon ketchups, hmm
Kraft Dinner even took the, “fanciest dijon ketchups,” line of the song and has offered fans an extremely limited edition bottle of KD Dijon Ketchup…
KD presents DK. Yes, Dijon Ketchup. This sauce is years in the making. Now, we’re giving away 15 limited edition bottles to smother on top of your KD. Tell us why you should get one and it could be yours. #GottaBeKD
Rules and regs here: https://t.co/WHjD03HgkP pic.twitter.com/pWaUN78Haw
— KD (@kraftdinner) February 25, 2020