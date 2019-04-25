Sting Is Headed To Las Vegas For A Residency Next Year!

Sting will take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for his My Songs show performing 16 shows from May to September in 2020. He will be taking Celine Dion’s spot which she has called home for 16 years!

The Colosseum will undergo major renos for the next few months and its said that Journey and maybe even Katy Perry will be the first to perform in the revamped venue!

Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, and Christina Aguilera are among the many artists who currently have residency deals in Sin City, as well as veteran rockers Aerosmith and Def Leppard.