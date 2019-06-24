Stop the Itch: Mosquito Bite Remedies in the Kitchen

Vinegar

Not just used on french fries, vinegar is used as an effective cleaner AND it can help stop the itch of a bite.

Dab a drop onto your bite, it can reduce stinging and burning sensation. Plus, it will act as a disinfectant.

Baking Soda

Pull the box from the back of your refrigerator.

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with just enough water to create a paste.

Smear it on the bite and let it work magic for 10 minutes.

Honey

My favourite go-to for everything at home, (we actually have a pale of it.)

A drop applied to a bite can reduce irritation and calm the itch down, the kids may want to lick it off though.

Ice Cube

No, not the rapper. He’s a B-List actor too.

We know that cold reduces swelling, it also numbs the skin providing some temporary relief.

Oatmeal

No need to add brown sugar either.

Mix the breakfast food up as if you’re ready to eat and smear some on the bite.

Oatmeal contains compounds that have anti-irritant qualities.