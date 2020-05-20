Stormy Daniels Is Releasing A Fictional Comic Book Series!

Stormy Daniels who’s affair with Donald Trump triggered a very publicized legal battle is stepping into the comic world!

According to Daniels, who told the Reuters that the series is a “racy comedy, action and adventure series” described as“‘ Barbarella’ meets ‘Star Trek’ meets ‘Stripperella.’”

Daniels was thrust into the spotlight in 2018 after it was revealed she received hush money to keep quiet about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump in 2006, before he was elected president. Trump has denied having an affair with her.

Since the lawsuit was dismissed, Story has traveled the world doing standup comedy and she also has her own podcast. She also plans to star in a new horror film.