Listen Live

Stouffer’s Has Unveiled a Mac & Cheese Dispenser

Take my money

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

In anticipation of National Mac & Cheese Day on July 14th, Stouffer’s has answered every mac and cheese lovers prayers.

This little glorious invention comes equipped with a built-in heater that keeps pre-cooked Stouffer’s mac and cheese at serving temperature.

I know what you’re thinking, how often would somebody actually use one of these? Think of mac and cheese not as a meal itself, but also as an addition to make other foods even better!

Stouffer’s is working out the details, should they be available at gas stations for a quick snack? Restaurants? Or even better, right in our kitchen!

Related posts

HARD SELTZER-FLAVOURED ICE CREAM IS HERE!

It’s Opening Week at Scenic Caves Nature Adventures

WATCH: A Newfoundlander on a Kayak Met a Beluga