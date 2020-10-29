Stouffer’s The Frozen Food Brand Is Overing Clothing!

Stuff your face and wipe your hands on a Stouffer’s branded “Let’s Canoodle” T-Shirt!

Stouffer’s, a brand synonymous with offering up frozen foods for our convenience is debuting a line of apparel that includes, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and even a fanny pack.

Cute and fun phrases appear on the T-shirts, including “Mac & cheese is self-care,” and “Live, Laugh, Love, Lasagna.”

The collection also includes a mug and a fanny pack, which will become available on Nov. 17, at the ShopStouffers.com site.

“Additional pieces will be added to the shop throughout the holiday shopping season.”