‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Is Working A Summer Restaurant Job

While production of “Stranger Things 4” is on hold due to the pandemic, star Gaten Matarazzo has got himself a summer job!

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with Matarazzo’s rep that the “Stranger Things” actor has taken up a job running food at a Long Beach Island restaurant where a few of his family members are employed.

The New Jersey native has been recognized by fans despite wearing a hat and face mask while on the job.

64 million people watched season three of the popular Netflix series. Production of the show was suspended in March of this year due to COVID-19.