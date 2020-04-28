Strong Together Raises $6 Million For Food Banks Canada

Donations continue to come in and the hope is to raise $10 million by the end of the week.

The 90-minute special featured just about every Canadian celebrity and public figure that you could think of with dozen of TV, Radio and streaming platforms all broadcasting the historic event.

Usage of food banks are up about 20% since the pandemic began. Food Banks Canada directly supports 700 food banks and indirectly supports 2,300 others across the country.

More than 140,000 people donated to Food Banks Canada since the broadcast on Sunday night.