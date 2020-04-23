Stronger Together Live Broadcast Just Got Bigger Together!

Stronger Together, will start earlier on Sunday night. The show will now be 90 minutes long making it the largest single-show broadcast event in Canadian History!

The event is in support of frontline workers fighting the battle against COVID-19, and Food Banks Canada and will feature pretty much every big Canadian artist.

“Canadian talent are uniting to show everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic that we are all #StrongerTogether.”

Performances and appearances include; Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, William Prince, and more.

Viewers and listeners who are able are invited to support Food Banks Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMS: Text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10, or $20

Online: FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether