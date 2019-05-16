Stuck in Traffic? Burger King Will Deliver

Burger King has announced they will deliver to drivers stuck in LA traffic. Mexico City is included too, by utilizing an app that can pin point a drivers exact location. The app also calls upon a delivery service to ensure the food gets to you, they may ride scooters or bicycles to beat the traffic.

Why not take delivery to the sky? You’re stuck in hwy 400 cottage country traffic, starving. Order up a BBQ Bacon Whopper and a drone flies the order over your car and drops it right through the sunroof?!

