Study Finds Left-Handed People May Be Better At Verbal Tasks
Lefties rejoice! We’re not just about pen smudged hands, awkward scissors and not knowing which way to bat in baseball!
According to research, four genetic regions have been discovered which may cause left-handedness, and they could also be the reason lefties have superior language skills.
Researchers found that left-handedness may be a byproduct of how the brain develops in the womb as well as the body’s microtubules; this is basically internal scaffolding that does most of the heavy lifting within human cells.
Researches found that left-handers might have an advantage when it comes to verbal tasks!
For fun, here are famous Lefties!
Paul McCartney
Keanu Reeves
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Cruise
Nicole Kidman
Whoopi Goldberg
Oprah
Spike Lee
Pierce Brosnan
Barack Obama
Bruce Willis
Dennis Quaid
Robert Redford
Robert De Niro
Dan Aykroyd
Justin Bieber
Julie Roberts…. And these are just a few!