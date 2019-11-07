Study Now Proves That Women Work Better And Are More Productive When We’re Not Freezing At Work

The Struggle is real… The office is freezing! To cope, you have an extra sweater on your chair or perhaps a small heater under your desk.

A new study found if they could, women would crank the heat up — and it would have a positive impact on our cognitive functions.

According to researchers, women perform better on math and verbal tasks in warmer environments, while men do better when it’s colder.

Science says that men and women have roughly the same core body temperature, in fact, some studies have found the female core body temperature is slightly higher than men’s.

But our perception of temperature depends more on skin temperature, which, for women, tends to be lower (thanks hormones).

The logic is simple, if you’re more comfortable at work, you will perform better- such as life!

More