Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

STUDY: People Drive More Carefully with a Cake in their Car

Even more than driving with their own kids

By Darryl on the Drive

NRMA Insurance has found the key to safe driving.

The research was performed in Australia where 1,000 drivers took part.

  • 95% of drivers showed an improvement in their driving skills when transporting a cake compared to driving with their kids or alone
  • 65% improved their acceleration
  • 60% braked more cautiously
  • 45% used their mobile phone less
  • 20% improved their speed

Fresh baked cakes for everybody??

Related posts

TAKE MY MONEY: Christmas Light Phone Charger

WATCH: First Trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

WATCH: Alanis Morissette & Jimmy Fallon Busking in NYC Subway