STUDY: People Drive More Carefully with a Cake in their Car
Even more than driving with their own kids
NRMA Insurance has found the key to safe driving.
The research was performed in Australia where 1,000 drivers took part.
- 95% of drivers showed an improvement in their driving skills when transporting a cake compared to driving with their kids or alone
- 65% improved their acceleration
- 60% braked more cautiously
- 45% used their mobile phone less
- 20% improved their speed
Fresh baked cakes for everybody??